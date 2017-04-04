Backstage News on Why Mick Foley Did Not Plan to Attend Any WWE Events During WrestleMania Week

Over WrestleMania 33 weekend, Mick Foley appeared at Jim Ross’ “Ringside” event and revealed he did not plan to attend any WrestleMania week events in order to keep up the story line of him being “fired” as WWE Raw General Manager.

According to PWInsider.com, however, Stephanie McMahon urged Foley to attend the week’s events, and he ended up attending the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, during which he was interviewed with his daughter Noelle on the red carpet.