Road Warrior Animal on Paige’s Video Hack Road Warrior Animal spoke with Hannibal TV during WrestleCon, and below is what he had to say on the recent Paige photo and video leaks: “You know what man, I think the person that stole those videos should be thrown in jail and locked up. Because you invaded Paige’s privacy. That’s her own personal stuff. Anybody that’s alive should be able to film what they want their own personal stuff. I don’t care who she’s doing it with, what she’s doing.” Bill DeMott Talks Former NXT Stars Now Competing at WrestleMania Also at WrestleCon over the weekend, former WWE NXT head coach Bill DeMott spoke with Hannibal TV to discuss the current state of NXT and his WWE debut. “You look across the board at just the past 10 years or so, and I was fortunate enough to be part of the program, and started the Performance Center down here with Triple H. And you’re watching Sasha, and Kevin Owens, and Charlotte, you go across the board now, and there’s nothing better than to know you had something to do with somebody somewhere. I’m proud of them all. NXT has taken off to be this unbelievable brand.”