How Was Viewership for the Post-WrestleMania 33 Edition of WWE Raw?

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s post-WrestleMania 33 edition of WWE Raw averaged 3.767 million viewers. This week’s number is up from last week’s 3.292 million viewership average for the WrestleMania go-home show.

The post-WrestleMania 32 RAW drew 4.09 million viewers last year. The RAW after WrestleMania drew a little more than 5 million viewers in 2015 and 2014.

The following is the hourly breakdown for this week’s show:

-The first hour drew 3.826 million viewers

-The second hour drew 3.893 million viewers

-The final hour drew 3.583 million viewers

This week’s Raw ranked #1 on cable for the night in viewership and #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic.