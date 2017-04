WWE Rag Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy has teased the end of the “Broken Universe” gimmick, as he took to Twitter and posted on his “CONDISHTION” being contained by the reaction him and Jeff Hardy received at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday:

The sheer NIRVANA of coming home to that DEAFENING ovation at #Wrestlemania seems to have contained my CONDISHTION. If it CAN be contained. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 4, 2017

Matt’s wife Reby Hardy also seemed to indicate the Broken gimmick is finished, as she Tweeted the following:

@michaelteholis2 don’t tell me, tell WWE — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 4, 2017