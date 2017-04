WWE has announced the following:

WWE has been nominated for two major categories in the 21st Annual Webby Awards, and you can let your voice be heard by voting for the WWE Universe now!WWE is one of five finalists in the Social – Entertainment category. (Click here to vote for WWE.)

Additionally, WrestleMania 32 is a finalist for Social – Entertainment category. (Click here to vote for WWE.)

The Webby Awards are the Internet’s most respected symbol of success and are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, a 1,000-plus member judging body.

WWE on YouTube was also named as an honoree in the Film & Video – Sports (Channels and Networks) category.

Voting for the 21st Annual Webby Awards ends on Thursday, April 20.