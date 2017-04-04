Eric Bischoff Interviewing Diamond Dallas Page On His Podcast Tomorrow; Fan Questions Encouraged

Nick Hausman

Former WCW President and RAW GM Eric Bischoff will be welcoming the man he inducted in to the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday night Diamond Dallas Page to his podcast tomorrow. The episode will be released at 6 pm CST.

The two will be discussing their history together, their experiences at the WWE Hall of Fame and much more. Fans are encouraged to submit questions for both of them using the hashtag #BischoffOnWrestling on Twitter.

This past week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling featured Ring of Honor World Champion Christopher Daniels! You can listen to it in the embedded audio player at the top of the page.

Some of the topics Chris discusses with Eric include:

  • Working with What Culture in the UK
  • The renaissance that the UK pro wrestling scene is seeing
  • Bobby Roode as the NXT Champion
  • The differences between independent pro wrestling crowds
  • What pro wrestling fans have become accustomed to
  • Similarities and differences between independent wrestlers and musicians
  • Getting to watch AJ Styles own his opportunity in WWE
  • Working with and staying best friends with Frankie Kazarian
  • Some of the crazy storylines they were involved in with Impact Wrestling
  • Using his acting background in pro wrestling
  • Why pro wrestling appeals to comic book fans
  • Rumors that WWE is having secret meetings with ROH about buying them out
  • More…

Today’s show then wraps up with the latest #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment featuring Eric answering questions about:

  • What makes a “good” pro wrestling fan
  • If the purchase of the WCW Library (only) was on the table for Eric to buy during WCW sale negotiations
  • How he would debut the Hardys in WWE: As a team or as individuals?
  • Why the Eric Bischoff character never had his own branded credit card like the rest of the WCW roster
  • Why the WCW Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at Slamboree ended after 1995?
  • If he thinks adding musical acts to Wrestlemania attracts more viewers
  • If he thinks today WrestleMania sells itself with its brand more than the storyline building up to it

