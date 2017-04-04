Eric Bischoff Interviewing Diamond Dallas Page On His Podcast Tomorrow; Fan Questions Encouraged

Former WCW President and RAW GM Eric Bischoff will be welcoming the man he inducted in to the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday night Diamond Dallas Page to his podcast tomorrow. The episode will be released at 6 pm CST. The two will be discussing their history together, their experiences at the WWE Hall of Fame and much more. Fans are encouraged to submit questions for both of them using the hashtag #BischoffOnWrestling on Twitter. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes This past week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling featured Ring of Honor World Champion Christopher Daniels! You can listen to it in the embedded audio player at the top of the page. Some of the topics Chris discusses with Eric include: Working with What Culture in the UK

The renaissance that the UK pro wrestling scene is seeing

Bobby Roode as the NXT Champion

The differences between independent pro wrestling crowds

What pro wrestling fans have become accustomed to

Similarities and differences between independent wrestlers and musicians

Getting to watch AJ Styles own his opportunity in WWE

Working with and staying best friends with Frankie Kazarian

Some of the crazy storylines they were involved in with Impact Wrestling

Using his acting background in pro wrestling

Why pro wrestling appeals to comic book fans

Rumors that WWE is having secret meetings with ROH about buying them out

More… Today’s show then wraps up with the latest #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment featuring Eric answering questions about: What makes a “good” pro wrestling fan

If the purchase of the WCW Library (only) was on the table for Eric to buy during WCW sale negotiations

How he would debut the Hardys in WWE: As a team or as individuals?

Why the Eric Bischoff character never had his own branded credit card like the rest of the WCW roster

Why the WCW Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at Slamboree ended after 1995?

If he thinks adding musical acts to Wrestlemania attracts more viewers

