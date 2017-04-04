Eric Bischoff Interviewing Diamond Dallas Page On His Podcast Tomorrow; Fan Questions Encouraged

Former WCW President and RAW GM Eric Bischoff will be welcoming the man he inducted in to the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday night Diamond Dallas Page to his podcast tomorrow. The episode will be released at 6 pm CST.
The two will be discussing their history together, their experiences at the WWE Hall of Fame and much more. Fans are encouraged to submit questions for both of them using the hashtag #BischoffOnWrestling on Twitter.
This past week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling featured Ring of Honor World Champion Christopher Daniels! You can listen to it in the embedded audio player at the top of the page.
