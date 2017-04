As noted, neither John Cena nor Nikki Bella are advertised for any WWE live events this summer, including WWE SummerSlam, as Cena will be busy working on projects outside of WWE, and Nikki will be taking time to rest up her lingering neck issues. Nikki Tweeted the following today, confirming she will be taking time off WWE, but that this is not goodbye: This isn’t goodbye, just need time to heal. When the day is right I will be back and hopefully then…. BRIE MODE will be ACTIVATED!… pic.twitter.com/3OB6QjUnvU — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 4, 2017 Can’t wait for the day I can lace up my kicks throw on my jersey put on my SnapBack & come back home. Until then..Stay Fearless Bella Army! — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 4, 2017