WWE NXT star Tye Dillinger made his WWE Smackdown Live debut tonight in Orlando.

Dillinger defeated Curt Hawkins in a singles match, and below are some photos and videos of Dillinger’s Smackdown arrival:

What a debut! What would you rank that on a scale of 1 to 10? #SDLive — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 5, 2017

“10” proves to be the most infectious number of them all as Orlando cheers on a victorious #Perfect10 @WWEDillinger on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/VJEHvJBXOK — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017