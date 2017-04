Former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his WWE main roster debut on the post-WrestleMania edition of Smackdown Live tonight.

Nakamura interrputed The Miz and Maryse doing a John Cena and Nikki Bella parody, and the former NXT Champ made his grand entrance complete with his personal violin player. You can check out photos and videos below:https://twitter.com/WRESTLEZONEcom/status/849427122233978881

Shinsuke Nakamura has landed on #SDLive! I’ve never heard a violin get a bigger pop!!! -NH pic.twitter.com/nHcrWVFLZ0 — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 5, 2017

The Amway is going out of it’s mind for Shinsuke Nakamura on #SDLive -NH pic.twitter.com/m8bHwhjOxB — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 5, 2017

They announced the Ambrose / Corbin street fight next, but Nakamura is still in the ring stretching and pacing during the commercial #SDLive — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 5, 2017