Debuting Smackdown Star to Wrestle Dark Match Tonight

As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura made his WWE main roster debut on Smackdown Live tonight, and it was announced to the live crowd that Nakamura will be in-action in the dark match main event. We will have photos from the match tonight so be sure to check back to the site after Smackdown.

Mojo Rawley News

WZ’s Nick Hausman noted on Twitter that this year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, Mojo Rawley, was not well received by the live crowd in Orlando tonight:

Mostly boos for Mojo on screen for winning the Andre Battle Royal on #SDLive -NH pic.twitter.com/KgnL6hmtVp — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 5, 2017

The Miz Sends Warning to Daniel Bryan

WWE has released the following video, featuring The Miz and Maryse warning Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan not to break up the “it” couple in the Superstar Shakeup: