As noted, former WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his WWE main roster debut on Smackdown Live tonight. After Smackdown went to commercial break, Dolph Ziggler came out and challenged Nakamura to a match in a dark segment.

Ziggler said he knows about the post-WrestleMania live crowd, and that this was the best place Nakamura could have debuted, because no one else would know who the hell he was if it were anywhere else. Ziggler added he wanted a fight, but it would be on his time, and challenged Nakamura to the ‘main event’.

The match will be tonight’s dark match main event, and WZ will be providing a complete recap along with photos.