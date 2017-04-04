NXT Star Makes WWE 205 Live Debut Tonight (Photos and Videos), Update on Corbin – Ambrose Plans, Erick Rowan’s Resurrection Video

NXT Star Makes WWE 205 Live Debut Tonight

NXT star Oney Lorcan made his debut on WWE 205 Live tonight as seen below, and faced Rich Swann in a singles match. You can check out photos and videos below:

Update Baron Corbin vs Dean Ambrose

It looks as if the Baron Corbin vs Dean Ambrose feud will continue after tonight, as Corbin defeated Ambrose on Smackdown in an non-title Street Fight, and issued the following Tweet:

Tonight was the was payback! I won’t stop till I have your title! #EODpic.twitter.com/EYZJ3kiYZq — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) April 5, 2017

Erick Rowan’s Resurrection

Erick Rowan posted the following “resurrection” video following his return on Smackdown Live tonight: