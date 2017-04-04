Video of Shinsuke Nakamura’s Smackdown Debut, Vince McMahon Poses With Nakamura’s Violinist, TNA Knockout Gets Engaged (Photos)

Video of Shinsuke Nakamura’s Smackdown Debut As seen on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his WWE main roster debut. You can check out footage of the debut above. Vince McMahon Poses With Nakamura’s Violinist Below is a backstage photo of Vince McMahon posing with Nakamura’s violinist, Lee England, Jr: Once again @WWE @shinsukenakamura we did it again!!! Thanks #VinceMcMahon @_lawi_ and @jumpman23 for the love.. #WWE #SMACKDOWN WRESTLEMANIA #NXT #ART #VIOLIN #MUSIC Once again @WWE @shinsukenakamura we did it again!!! Thanks #VinceMcMahon @_lawi_ and @jumpman23 for the love.. #WWE #SMACKDOWN WRESTLEMANIA #NXT #ART #VIOLIN #MUSIC A post shared by Lee England Jr (@leeenglandjr) on Apr 4, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT TNA Knockout Gets Engaged Former TNA Knockouts Champion Brooke Adams revealed on Instagram that she got engaged to boyfriend Weston Wayne. The couple met in August of 2014 and had a baby boy last September. You can check out photos of the engagement below: Wow! I am in total shock. I am marrying my best friend!!!!! I can’t believe he pulled this off in front of all my closet friends and family without me knowing. I am lost for words!! #futuremisspiper #isaidyes #proposal A post shared by BROOKE ADAMS (@realbrookeadams) on Apr 4, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT