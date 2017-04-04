Video of Shinsuke Nakamura’s Smackdown Debut, Vince McMahon Poses With Nakamura’s Violinist, TNA Knockout Gets Engaged (Photos)

Nick Paglino

Video of Shinsuke Nakamura’s Smackdown Debut

As seen on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his WWE main roster debut. You can check out footage of the debut above.

Vince McMahon Poses With Nakamura’s Violinist

Below is a backstage photo of Vince McMahon posing with Nakamura’s violinist, Lee England, Jr:

Once again @WWE @shinsukenakamura we did it again!!! Thanks #VinceMcMahon @_lawi_ and @jumpman23 for the love.. #WWE #SMACKDOWN WRESTLEMANIA #NXT #ART #VIOLIN #MUSIC

Once again @WWE @shinsukenakamura we did it again!!! Thanks #VinceMcMahon @_lawi_ and @jumpman23 for the love.. #WWE #SMACKDOWN WRESTLEMANIA #NXT #ART #VIOLIN #MUSIC

A post shared by Lee England Jr (@leeenglandjr) on

TNA Knockout Gets Engaged

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Brooke Adams revealed on Instagram that she got engaged to boyfriend Weston Wayne. The couple met in August of 2014 and had a baby boy last September. You can check out photos of the engagement below:

brooke-adams impact wrestling Shinsuke Nakamura TNA Vince McMahon WWE WWE Smackdown
