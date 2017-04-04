Video of Shinsuke Nakamura’s Smackdown Debut, Vince McMahon Poses With Nakamura’s Violinist, TNA Knockout Gets Engaged (Photos)

Video of Shinsuke Nakamura’s Smackdown Debut
As seen on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his WWE main roster debut. You can check out footage of the debut above.
Vince McMahon Poses With Nakamura’s Violinist
Below is a backstage photo of Vince McMahon posing with Nakamura’s violinist, Lee England, Jr:
TNA Knockout Gets Engaged
Former TNA Knockouts Champion Brooke Adams revealed on Instagram that she got engaged to boyfriend Weston Wayne. The couple met in August of 2014 and had a baby boy last September. You can check out photos of the engagement below:
