As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura made his WWE main roster debut on Smackdown Live tonight, and during a dark segment on Smackdown, Dolph Ziggler cut a promo challenging Dolph Ziggler to a match.

The match took place after WWE 205 Live, and saw Nakamura get the pin fall win after hitting the Kinshasa.

Great show tonight. Nakamura called up, good match for the live crowd, and you still anticipate the TV debut match #SDLiveAfterMania — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 5, 2017

Shinsuke picks up the win over Dolph Ziggler in the #SDLive dark match with the Kinshasa! -NH pic.twitter.com/9ghyB0cAqL — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 5, 2017