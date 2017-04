As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura made his WWE main roster debut on Smackdown Live tonight, and during a dark segment on Smackdown, Dolph Ziggler cut a promo challenging Dolph Ziggler to a match.

The match took place after WWE 205 Live, and saw Nakamura get the pin fall win after hitting the Kinshasa.

Shinsuke picks up the win over Dolph Ziggler in the #SDLive dark match with the Kinshasa! -NH pic.twitter.com/9ghyB0cAqL — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 5, 2017

Crazy watching Nakamura’s first main roster match go down in a 205 Live ring #SDLive -NH pic.twitter.com/DPTQla1dz4 — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 5, 2017