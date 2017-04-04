Top WWE Smackdown Star Teases Babyface Turn, New #1 Contender to the Cruiserweight Title, Nakamura Comments on Smackdown Debut

New #1 Contender for Neville’s Cruiserweight Title

As seen on WWE 205 Live tonight, Austin Aries defeated TJ Perkins, Jack Gallagher and Mustafa Ali in a Fatal Four Way match to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. The Aries vs. Neville title rematch is rumored to take place at WWE Payback on April 30th.

Nakamura Comments on Smackdown Debut

Shinsuke Nakamura Tweeted the following on his WWE Smackdown Live debut tonight:

Top WWE Smackdown Star Teases Babyface Turn

As seen on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, AJ Styles teased turning babyface after his in-ring segment with Shane McMahon. You can watch the segment in the video below.

Styles ended the segment by saying that he came down to the ring for a reason, and that was to shake Shane McMahon’s hand. Styles then teased punching Shane, but then smiled and gave Shane a nod of props. Shane gave Styles a fist bump to the chest, and the segment ended with a show of respect between the WrestleMania opponents.