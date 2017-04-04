4/4 Edition of Smackdown Rebellion: NXT Stars Debut, Bin Hamin Breaks Down WrestleMania 33 With Trailer Park Boys’ Star Cory Bowles

WZ Radio

Every Tuesday night immediately following Smackdown Live you can listen to WrestleZone Radio’s official post-show, Smackdown Rebellion!

This week’s episode is hosted by Jonathan Jansen, Impact Rebellion’s Bin Hamin.

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

Wrestlezone Exclusive Bonus Episode: Hacker Hamin’s Hardcore review of WrestleMania 33! Bin Hamin / Ben Duerr is joined by Cory Bowles one of the Stars and Director of the Canadian cult comedy series The Trailer Park Boys. WARNING: Contains Adult NSFW Language


You can listen to even more audio content from WrestleZone Radio in the embedded audio player below:

bin haminCory BowlesJon Jansensmackdown rebellionsmackdown-liveWrestleZone Radio
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"