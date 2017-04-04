Title Match Set for Smackdown Next Week, Tye Dillinger on Crowd Reaction to His Debut (Video), 205 Live Highlights, Goldberg – Raw

Title Match Announced for Smackdown Next Week
It was announced on WWE Talking Smack tonight that American Alpha vs The Usos for WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles will take place on Smackdown next week. It was noted that the match will take place provided neither of the teams move brands in the “Superstar Shakeup”.
Tye Dillinger on Crowd Reaction to His Debut
The following video features NXT star Tye Dillinger on tonight’s Talking Smack, and during his appearance he, along with Renee Young and Shane McMahon, rewatch the crowd reaction to Dillinger’s Smackdown debut:
205 Live Highlights
Below are tonight’s WWE 205 Live highlight videos:
Goldberg – Raw Talk
Goldberg posted the following photos of him and his son following his goodbye on WWE Raw last night:
