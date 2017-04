As noted, former WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his WWE main roster debut on Smackdown tonight, and later defeated Dolph Ziggler in the event’s dark match main event. You can check out photos from the Nakamura vs Ziggler bout at this link.

Also on Smackdown tonight, NXT star Tye Dillinger made his long awaited WWE main roster debut, and numerous WWE stars took to Twitter to react to the big debuts tonight:

I give that match a long overdue

@WWEDillinger

Congratulations, brother

about. damn. time#SDLive — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) April 5, 2017

10! — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) April 5, 2017

I’ve met a lot of people in this business. @WWEDillinger is by far one of my favorites. To say this was deserved is an understatement. @WWE — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 5, 2017

S.H.I.N.S.U.K.E. welcome to Smackdown @ShinsukeN — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 5, 2017

Congrats to @WWEDillinger on his #SDLive debut! It was a perfect 10 — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) April 5, 2017