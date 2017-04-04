Slow Motion Videos of Nakamura & Dillinger’s Smackdown Debuts, Naomi Reveals Raw Star She Wants to Face (Video), Mojo Rawley Trains

Naomi Reveals Raw Star She Wants to Face WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi appeared on tonight’s WWE Talking Smack, and the Champ noted that she would like to face Charlotte Flair should she end up going to Raw in the Superstars Shakeup. She added she wants to see how she measures up against the former Raw Champion, and also noted that she had to ice her knee following her match against Alexa Bliss tonight: Which #RAW Superstar does @NaomiWWE want to compete against? HINT: She’s ROYAL competition! #TalkingSmack @MsCharlotteWWE @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/NYOD9yAKAb — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017 Slow Motion Videos of Nakamura and Dillinger’s Smackdown Debuts WWE has released the following slow motion videos of Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger’s WWE Smackdown debuts: Mojo Rawley Trains Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Mojo Rawley posted this clip from the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday as he hopes for a post-WrestleMania 33 push: The bar has been raised. Everything has changed after Mania. Except for the work. That will never change. #CantStop #WontStop #MojoRising pic.twitter.com/n4CIJcCJhn — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 4, 2017