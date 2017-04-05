Matches Taped for Tonight’s WWE NXT, NXT TV Tapings Taking Place Today, CM Punk in 2003 Brock Lesnar Clip, How Old is Charlotte?

How Old is Charlotte?
In today’s wrestler birthday news, WWE Rw star Charlotte Flair turns 31 years old, WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i turns 72 and 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page turns 61.
Matches Taped for Tonight’s WWE NXT
The following matches have been taped for tonight’s WWE NXT on the Network:
-Heavy Machinery vs. The Bollywood Boyz
In related news, WWE will hold another round of NXT TV tapings tonight at Full Sail University, and we will have live spoiler coverage beginning at around 6:30pm EST.
CM Punk in Old Brock Lesnar Clip
Former WWE star Shawn Daivari posted a clip from an old episode of WWE Smackdown from 2003, and it features Brock Lesnar being congratulated following his WWE Title win. The video features appearances by CM Punk, ODB, Daivari and Ken Anderson:
aliyahBrock Lesnarcharlotte flairCM Punkheavy machineryoney lorcanpeyton royceThe Bollywood BoyzWWEwwe nxt