The Rock Appearing on TV Tonight, Update on His Next Movie, Trailer for John Cena’s “American Grit”, WWN Live Statement on Website Attack

The Rock Appearing on TV Tonight The Rock will be on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" to promote the upcoming "Fate of the Furious" movie. In related news, Rock will begin filming this week for his next movie, "Rampage", based on the 1980's Midway Games arcade game that saw players control humans who were turned into monstrous giant lizards, gorillas and wolves. The movie will be released on April 20th, 2018, just a few weeks after WrestleMania 34. Interestingly, John Cena's movie 'The Pact", which Cena begins shooting on April 19th, is slated for an April 28th, 2018 release, a week after The Rock's movie. WWN Live Statement on Website Attack Over WrestleMania weekend, WWN Live's website streamed its first ever PROGRESS event in The United States, and WWNLive.com went down during the live stream. Lightcast, WWN Live's hosting company, issued the following statement on the site outages: On Friday, March 31, the website WWNLIVE was targeted by a strategic hack attack, bombarding the website with millions of invalid requests from numerous server locations worldwide. The servers kept changing constantly which increased defense efforts for over 90 minutes. After 25 minutes the first users were able to get back onto the site and the majority of attacks had been fended off after 70 minutes, allowing most valid connections back through to the website. In the meantime the site has undergone major changes and has upgraded security systems in place. Such attacks are rare, but unfortunately not entirely uncommon in our times. Too many hackers are available for hire and too many skilled developers have too much time at their hands. While it is certain that it was a strategic and planned incident, the motives are entirely unclear. It could be anything from an exercise, to a demo project of a hack group for sale, strive for recognition within certain hacker circles, to mere business strategy. One thing we know: the website is hosted on servers capable of handling multiples of the user traffic seen this past weekend and has the maximum security level in place which still allows full functionality of the website. Trailer for John Cena's "American Grit" FOX has released the following trailer for season two of "American Grit", hosted by John Cena: