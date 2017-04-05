The Rock Appearing on TV Tonight, Update on His Next Movie, Trailer for John Cena’s “American Grit”, WWN Live Statement on Website Attack

The Rock Appearing on TV Tonight
The Rock will be on the “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” to promote the upcoming “Fate of the Furious” movie.
In related news, Rock will begin filming this week for his next movie, “Rampage”, based on the 1980’s Midway Games arcade game that saw players control humans who were turned into monstrous giant lizards, gorillas and wolves. The movie will be released on April 20th, 2018, just a few weeks after WrestleMania 34. Interestingly, John Cena’s movie ‘The Pact”, which Cena begins shooting on April 19th, is slated for an April 28th, 2018 release, a week after The Rock’s movie.
WWN Live Statement on Website Attack
Over WrestleMania weekend, WWN Live’s website streamed its first ever PROGRESS event in The United States, and WWNLive.com went down during the live stream.
Lightcast, WWN Live’s hosting company, issued the following statement on the site outages:
Trailer for John Cena’s “American Grit”
FOX has released the following trailer for season two of “American Grit”, hosted by John Cena:
