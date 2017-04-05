Ring of Honor Star Finished with the Company, More on Tonight’s Total Divas Return, Rocky Mountain Pro Airing Tonight (Video)

Ring of Honor Star Finished with the Company Ring of Honor star Taeler Hendrix revealed on Twitter that she is finished with ROH. Hendrix is a former TNA Gut Check winner, and a had a WWE tryout back in 2015: Want to thank @ringofhonor for all the opportunities given to me! I’m forever grateful. I wish you well, and I look forward to the future! — Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) April 4, 2017 More on Tonight’s Total Divas Return As noted, “Total Divas” will return to E! tonight at 9pm EST, and below is a synopsis of tonight’s episode: “Maryse and Eva’s friendship comes to blows over a bikini photo shoot; Renee Young and Dean Ambrose go on a sexy vacation, but can’t find the romance; retired Brie goes back on the road to be Daniel Bryan but hates it.” Rocky Mountain Pro Airing Tonight Tonight at 9pm EST, The FITE App will be airing episode four of Rocky Mountain Pro, and below is the official preview for the show. You can download The FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link. EP 4: A Foxy Night for RMP

This week on Rocky Mountain Pro Charged, National superstar, Marti Belle, makes her Rocky Mountain Pro debut, but she’s not the only Lockette looking to make her mark in Rocky Mountain Pro’s new era. And in the Main Event, Curtis Cole takes on #1 Contender Humphrey Jacobs the first, with Anaya appointed the guest referee. Rocky Mountain Pro: Ep.4 Live Stream