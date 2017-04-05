Ring of Honor Star Finished with the Company, More on Tonight’s Total Divas Return, Rocky Mountain Pro Airing Tonight (Video)

Ring of Honor Star Finished with the Company
Ring of Honor star Taeler Hendrix revealed on Twitter that she is finished with ROH. Hendrix is a former TNA Gut Check winner, and a had a WWE tryout back in 2015:
More on Tonight’s Total Divas Return
As noted, “Total Divas” will return to E! tonight at 9pm EST, and below is a synopsis of tonight’s episode:
Rocky Mountain Pro Airing Tonight
Tonight at 9pm EST, The FITE App will be airing episode four of Rocky Mountain Pro, and below is the official preview for the show. You can download The FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.
