As noted, WWE Smackdown star Baron Corbin recently admitted he “would like to slam [Conor McGregor] on his head a few times”, when asked about a potential fight against the UFC star. TMZ Sports recently caught up with former ECW Champion Taz, and when asked how Corbin would do in a fight against McGregor, the Human Suplex Machine had the following to say: “Conor McGregor would be put in a hospital. Baron Corbin’s a bad man, he’s also younger, more aggressive, and he’s about 5 times the size, along with some speed and quickness. That’s a lot of size. The dude’s like 6’6″, he’s a big man. And he’s put together, he’s a young, angry guy.” Taz added McGregor is a smart business man, and a tremendous promoter, and while Taz thinks he belongs in WWE, he noted his size could be an issue.