John Cena Hypes “American Grit”, WWE PC Recruit Pushes 450 Pound Sled, WWE Raw Top 10 (Videos), Kevin Nash on Comedy Central

John Cena Hypes New Season of American Grit
As noted, FOX released a new trailer for the second season of John Cena’s “American Grit”, which premieres on June 11th. You can watch the trailer above, and Cena has posted the following promo for the show:
Kevin Nash on TV
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was on Comedy Central’s new show “Detroiters” last night. Nash is originally from the Detroit area.
WWE PC Recruit Pushes 450 Pound Sled
WWE has released the following video, featuring Performance Center recruit Adrian Jaoude pushing more than 450 pounds on a weighted sled:
WWE Raw Top 10
Below is this week’s WWE Raw top 10 video:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?