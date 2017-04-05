John Cena Hypes “American Grit”, WWE PC Recruit Pushes 450 Pound Sled, WWE Raw Top 10 (Videos), Kevin Nash on Comedy Central

John Cena Hypes New Season of American Grit

As noted, FOX released a new trailer for the second season of John Cena’s “American Grit”, which premieres on June 11th. You can watch the trailer above, and Cena has posted the following promo for the show:

Get ready for Camp @AmericanGritFOX, June 11 on FOX! A group of military experts will join me on #AmericanGrit to change people’s lives. pic.twitter.com/FBS0FrvOeF — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 5, 2017

Kevin Nash on TV

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was on Comedy Central’s new show “Detroiters” last night. Nash is originally from the Detroit area.

WWE PC Recruit Pushes 450 Pound Sled

WWE has released the following video, featuring Performance Center recruit Adrian Jaoude pushing more than 450 pounds on a weighted sled:

WWE Raw Top 10

Below is this week’s WWE Raw top 10 video: