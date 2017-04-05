The Briscoes On Bonding As A Team w/ Bully Ray, New Challenges, What ROH Star To Watch Out For, Interesting Shinsuke Nakamura / SD! Stat

Dem Boys The following interview was recorded shortly before Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor XI, and features Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard speaking with The Briscoes about competing as a six man team with Bully Ray, new talents possibly giving them a challenge, who to be on the look out for and more. The Briscoes comment on working with a fellow tag team specialist in Bully Ray: Jay Briscoe: That’s kind of the thing I think that makes our team work. We’re all tag team wrestlers, it’s a tag match; there’s six people out there, but it’s still a tag match, you still have to make the tag. We all have that understanding of tag team wrestling, it just works. Mark Briscoe: We have the understanding of tag team wrestling like few other human beings on this planet, me and my brother, and Bully Ray, but we have the same style. We’re going to bring up the fists, we’re not going to be coming with the toeholds and the wristlocks. We’re coming with the fists, we’re brawlin’. On being in sync with one another as a team: Jay: Yea, it’s… me and [Mark] can really just look at each other and know what the other one is thinking. We’ve had a couple matches with Bully now, and it seems like he’s on the same page. And the end of the day, we’re just trying to punch you in the face; it’s not going to be anything fancy from the three of us. We might once in a while get a little fancy, but we’re going to pretty much going to grind you out, smash mouth type tag team type wrestling, and that’s what we do. Smackdown Shinsuke Nakamura is the latest former NXT Champion to make his WWE main roster debut, but is the first / only one to be exclusive to WWE Smackdown Live. All other former NXT Champions (male) and former NXT Women’s Champions have been drafted to or called up to RAW: Seth Rollins

