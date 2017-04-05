Corey Graves “Eats Crow” After WrestleMania Match, Chris Jericho to Appear on “Tanked” (Photo), Coach on Possibly Interviewing Undertaker

WWE Announcer “Eats Crow” on WrestleMania Match WWE announcer Corey Graves, who had previously been outspoken about his disinterest in seeing AJ Styles face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33, Tweeted the following: It’s not often I admit to eating crow, but @shanemcmahon & @AJStylesOrg tore it down @Wrestlemania!#SDLive #BringItToTheTable — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) April 5, 2017 Coachman on Possibly Interviewing Undertaker ESPN’s Jonathan Coachman Tweeted the following on possibly interviewing The Undertaker: You have my word that I will at least ask and if there is any chance I will make it happen. Best I can do. But no promises. https://t.co/k6eoMh4eWw — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 3, 2017 Chris Jericho to Appear on “Tanked” The following press release has been issued: ANIMAL PLANET’S TANKED RETURNS WITH CELEBRITY-SIZED TANKS FILLED WITH FISH, SNAKES AND TURTLES PREMIERING FRIDAY, APRIL 21 Wayde King and Brett Raymer are two of Sin City’s most imaginative businessmen and owners of Acrylic Tank Manufacturing (ATM), one of the country’s most successful builders of aquariums. Throughout six seasons of Animal Planet’s TANKED, Wayde and Brett have been tasked with building enormous and awe-inspiring tanks and aquariums for top celebrities and athletes, luxury hotels and casinos, Fortune 500 businesses and private homeowners across the U.S. The guys return with all-new tank builds and an all-new season of TANKED beginning Friday, April 21 at 10 PM ET/PT. ATM takes on more than 200 projects every year with tanks ranging from 50 to five million gallons in size that feature the most exotic, unusual, colorful and dangerous fish in the world. This season, Wayde and Brett are challenged by intricate designs, demanding clients and of course, making the impossible possible. After designing thousands of jaw-dropping aquariums, they still approach each tank with the enthusiasm as if it was their first. Guests on TANKED will include WWE superstar and aquarium aficionado Chris Jericho who has passed his love of fish to his three kids who are thrilled to have a hand in the design. Return client NBA player Dwight Howard calls on his favorite tank builders to create a new home for his two beloved snakes who also made the trade from Houston to Atlanta. The challenge? Mickey and Minnie have doubled in size and now have 14 babies. Another mother requesting an aquarium is actor Alyssa Milano who wants a sleek, and more importantly, quiet, tank to match her sophisticated Hollywood style. Plus, the guys build chart-topping tanks for musicians Wyclef Jean and Ty Dolla $ign while director Kevin Smith calls on them to build a home for his quickly growing red-eared slider turtles. Wayde and Brett are also commissioned by Zappos, the online shoe retailer, to create the ultimate rejuvenation station for their employees with reclining massage chairs nestled in a fish-surrounded alcove, and worldwide computer company Samtec, to design and install a 5,000-gallon saltwater aquarium for their headquarters. Local Las Vegas businesses that specialize in laundry and eyewear also call on the guys to help make their locations stand apart from the competition. TANKED is produced for Animal Planet by Glass Entertainment Group where Nancy Glass, Eric Neuhaus and Matt Carter are executive producers. For Animal Planet, Pat Dempsey is producer. TANKED was developed by Animal Planet’s Charlie Foley. .@IAmJericho to appear on “Tanked”, premiering Friday, April 21st on Animal Planet! A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on Apr 5, 2017 at 9:54am PDT