Karl Anderson on Hardys Revenge, Maryse Talks Spending Too Much Time with Miz, Brie Giving Birth Early?, WWE Smackdown Top 10 (Videos)

Maryse Talks Spending Too Much Time with The Miz The Miz and Maryse spoke to E! Online to hype tonight’s return of “Total Divas”. During the interview the couple revealed that an upcoming episode will see them finally take a honeymoon for their 2014 wedding, which Miz interrupted with a fantasy football tournament. Another episode will see The Miz take Maryse to a prom he organized because she got dumped two hours before her high school prom. On need alone time from The Miz, Maryse had the following to say: “We complement each other really, really well, and I know that we’re together all the time, and this might sound kind of cliché, but that’s the truth. I was away from my husband for many years when I wasn’t with WWE, and that was the hardest thing. Now that I’m back, we get to travel together, go to all the different cities, different countries, perform together. Everything we do is basically together. We’re best friends. We work well together.” Karl Anderson on Hardys Revenge Karl Anderson Tweeted the following on getting revenge on The Hardys after the brothers defeated them on Raw last night: Hardys beat us on #WWERaw ,so what..

We will get our revenge, always do..

Congrats to them on returnin to New York.. — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) April 5, 2017 Brie Giving Birth Early? In the following Brie Bella “Baby Watch” video, Brie reveals her baby might come sooner than the April 30th due date: Smackdown Top 10 Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown top 10 video: