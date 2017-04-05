The following is from WWE.com:
Simon Gotch, real name John Smith, signed with WWE in 2013 and was assigned to WWE NXT. He would form a tag team with Aiden English and go on to become NXT Tag Team Champions as a member of The Vaudevillains. Gotch would be an NXT Tag Team Champion one time before he and English main their roster debuts, debuting on WWE Smackdown last April. After their debut, they competed in two WWE Tag Team Championship matches. They lost to The New Day at WWE Extreme Rules and then again in a Fatal Four Way match at WWE Money in the Bank.
In his last televised match, Gotch competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show. Gotch’s actual last match in WWE came last night, when he and Aiden English lost the Smackdown taping dark match to American Alpha. You can check out a photo of last night’s Smackdown dark match below:
