The following is from WWE.com: “WWE has come to terms on a mutually agreed upon release with Simon Gotch as of today, April 5, 2017. WWE wishes Gotch the best of all of his future endeavors.” Simon Gotch, real name John Smith, signed with WWE in 2013 and was assigned to WWE NXT. He would form a tag team with Aiden English and go on to become NXT Tag Team Champions as a member of The Vaudevillains. Gotch would be an NXT Tag Team Champion one time before he and English main their roster debuts, debuting on WWE Smackdown last April. After their debut, they competed in two WWE Tag Team Championship matches. They lost to The New Day at WWE Extreme Rules and then again in a Fatal Four Way match at WWE Money in the Bank. In his last televised match, Gotch competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show. Gotch’s actual last match in WWE came last night, when he and Aiden English lost the Smackdown taping dark match to American Alpha. You can check out a photo of last night’s Smackdown dark match below: The dark match before last night’s #wwe #sdlive taping, featuring American Alpha defeating The Vaudevillains. This would turn out to be Simon Gotch’s last match, as he was released by WWE today. Head to wrestlezone.com for more details! A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on Apr 5, 2017 at 11:08am PDT