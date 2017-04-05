How Was Viewership for This Week’s WWE Smackdown? Which Show Won the Post-WrestleMania Ratings War?

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live, featuring WrestleMania 33 fallout and the debuts of Tye Dillinger and Shinsuke Nakamura, averaged 2.885 million viewers. This week’s number is up from last week’s 2.698 million viewership average for the WrestleMania 33 go-home show. The Smackdown after WrestleMania 32 averaged 2.444 million viewers, however that show was taped on Tuesday and aired on Thursday.

This week’s WWE Smackdown ranked #3 in viewership on cable for the night, behind Tucker Carlson and The O’Reilly Factor.

WWE Raw once again won the weekly WWE brand split ratings war, as the show took in 3.767 million viewers.