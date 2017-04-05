Simon Gotch Tweets After WWE Release, Charlotte Talks Turning 31, Scottish Actor & Comedian at WWE Performance Center (Photos)

Simon Gotch Tweets After WWE Release

Following news that he has been released from WWE, Simon Gotch Tweeted the following:

Scottish Actor at WWE Performance Center

As seen in the photo below, Scottish actor and comedian Greg Hemphill received a WWE Performance Center tour from William Regal earlier today:

Charlotte Talks Turning 31

As noted, Charlotte Flair is celebrating her 31st birthday today, and she posted the following on Instagram:

Officially in my “30s” so far the best years of my life

A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on

