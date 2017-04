As noted, former WWE star Damien Sandow, known in Impact Wrestling as Aron Rex, appeared at WrestleCon over WrestleMania weekend and revealed he is no longer with Impact Wrestling. Dave Penzer spoke with Rex for Hannibal TV, and below are some highlights: On his stunt double gimmick in WWE: “It was obviously a creative decision to put me with The Miz as his stunt double, but after about two weeks I got kinda bored with it, and I was on Monday Night Raw, and I was bored, and Miz fell down and I just said ‘you know what, I’m gonna fall down too and see what happens, and it just literally kinda took off from there. There was never any direction given to me, or anything like that. I think that’s why it was so successful to be honest with you.” Read Also: Aron Rex Says He is No Longer with Impact Wrestling If we will see him back in Impact Wrestling: “Possibly. I’m kinda taking a little time off, and just backing away a little bit. The business has been great to me, and I would much rather adhere to the number two rule in show business, always leave them wanting more.”