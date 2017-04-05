Update on Olympian to WWE As noted, last fall WWE head of talent development Canyon Ceman met with two time gold medal winning Indian Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Ceman offered the following update on Kumar possibly signing with WWE: “I was happy to meet with him.This clearly is a guy who commands respect. He is a national icon. But it was hard for us to convince him, from being a national icon of India to come to America where there are no guarantees that he is going to make it through this very competitive system. So it was hard for us to tell him that ‘you leave this amazing life in India and come and risk it all in America where we are not sure of anything’. The conversation was definitely of mutual interest but it did not work out eventually.” Will WWE Be Allowing The Hardys to Finish Up Their Indy Dates? Matt Hardy Tweeted the following, noting WWE will be allowing him and Jeff to finish up their previously contracted indy dates: .@WWE is graciously allowing us to fulfill our previously booked dates- 4/8 @IWCwrestling

4/21 & 4/22 @HouseofHardcore

4/29 @PWS_Wrestling_ — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 5, 2017 Apollo Crews on Year One on the WWE Main Roster WWE star Apollo Crews spoke with WWE Games during WrestleMania weekend, and he discussed finishing his first year on the main roster. Crews says it has gone by so fast and has been a crazy ride, and he never expected to be competing at WrestleMania so soon: Crews also talks about how about being featured in the WWE 2K17 video game.