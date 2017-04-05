Update on Olympian to WWE
As noted, last fall WWE head of talent development Canyon Ceman met with two time gold medal winning Indian Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Ceman offered the following update on Kumar possibly signing with WWE:
Will WWE Be Allowing The Hardys to Finish Up Their Indy Dates?
Matt Hardy Tweeted the following, noting WWE will be allowing him and Jeff to finish up their previously contracted indy dates:
Apollo Crews on Year One on the WWE Main Roster
WWE star Apollo Crews spoke with WWE Games during WrestleMania weekend, and he discussed finishing his first year on the main roster. Crews says it has gone by so fast and has been a crazy ride, and he never expected to be competing at WrestleMania so soon:
Crews also talks about how about being featured in the WWE 2K17 video game.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?