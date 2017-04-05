Jim Ross Blogs on the WWE Smackdown Debuts of Nakamura and Dillinger
In a new blog posted over at JRsBarBQ.com, Jim Ross had the following to say on the Smackdown Live debuts of Tye Dillinger and Shinsuke Nakamura:
Nikki Bella on Why Her and John Cena Aren’t Having Kids
TMZ Sports recently caught up with Nikki, and during the interview she talked about getting engaged at WrestleMania, if they have a wedding date set and more. She also revealed her and Cena will not be having children because Cena does not want kids:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?