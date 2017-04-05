Jim Ross Blogs on the WWE Smackdown Debuts of Nakamura and Dillinger In a new blog posted over at JRsBarBQ.com, Jim Ross had the following to say on the Smackdown Live debuts of Tye Dillinger and Shinsuke Nakamura: Ty Dillinger maximized his SDLIVE minutes in a nice debut. Dillinger seems like a fundamentally sound performer who the live audience supports. Hopefully their support will increase after the euphoria of the Canadian’s debut subsides and it gets down to business as usual. Loved seeing Shinsuke Nakamura debut on SDLIVE and I have ample optimism that the King of Strong Style will advance quickly into he main event picture. If Shinsuke can improve his English a bit he will complete the circle of what’s needed to ascend to the top of the WWE cards. Nakamura as a fan favorite does not need a manager and will be much more effective as a protagonist if he can communicate for himself. Nonetheless, @ShinsukeN is a tremendous “get” for SDLIVE. Nikki Bella on Why Her and John Cena Aren’t Having Kids TMZ Sports recently caught up with Nikki, and during the interview she talked about getting engaged at WrestleMania, if they have a wedding date set and more. She also revealed her and Cena will not be having children because Cena does not want kids: