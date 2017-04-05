WWE NXT Results (4/5): Oney Lorcan Takes on a Mystery Opponent, and Much More!

WWE NXT Results

April 5th, 2017

Report By Lovell Porter for Wrestlezone.com

Peyton Royce w/Bille Kay vs Aliyah

Royce double legs Aliyah. Aliyah double legs Royce and goes into a jackknife cover for a two count. Aliyah kicks Royce in the back. Kay tries to pull Royce out of the ring. Aliyah tries to kick Kay away. Royce attacks Aliyah from behind. Royce locks in a modified tarantula on the ropes. Aliyah catches Royce with multiple Japanese arm drags. Royce catches Aliyah with a running knee. Royce hits a fisherman’s suplex hold for the win.

Winner- Peyton Royce

WWE.com exclusive interview: When asked who she will face next, Asuka says “who is left? I am still champion.” Asuka laughs and walks away.