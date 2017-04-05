WWE NXT Results (4/5): Oney Lorcan Takes on a Mystery Opponent, and Much More!

WWE NXT Results
April 5th, 2017
Peyton Royce w/Bille Kay vs Aliyah
Royce double legs Aliyah. Aliyah double legs Royce and goes into a jackknife cover for a two count. Aliyah kicks Royce in the back. Kay tries to pull Royce out of the ring. Aliyah tries to kick Kay away. Royce attacks Aliyah from behind. Royce locks in a modified tarantula on the ropes. Aliyah catches Royce with multiple Japanese arm drags. Royce catches Aliyah with a running knee. Royce hits a fisherman’s suplex hold for the win.
Winner- Peyton Royce
WWE.com exclusive interview: When asked who she will face next, Asuka says “who is left? I am still champion.” Asuka laughs and walks away.
