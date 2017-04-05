Damien Sandow Clarifies His Pro Wrestling Status and Whether or Not He Is Retiring

As noted, former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Damien Sandow, aka Aron Rex, appeared at WrestleCon over WrestleMania weekend and spoke with several media outlets about his current pro wrestling status. When speaking to Title Match Wrestling, Sandow revealed he was no longer with Impact Wrestling, and had the following to say on his future: “I don’t know if this is going to be it for me, because you know I’m no longer with Impact. Ending on this note is not a bad thing. I’m not saying that I’m never going to get in the ring again, but this is pretty cool and I would much rather people remember me for all the good stuff than to try to kind of hang on.” Sandow also spoke with Dave Penzer for Hannibal TV, and during that interview, he had the following to say on if he will ever return to Impact Wrestling: “Possibly. I’m kinda taking a little time off, and just backing away a little bit. The business has been great to me, and I would much rather adhere to the number two rule in show business, always leave them wanting more.” Sandow has since taken to Twitter to clarify that his comments at WrestleCon did not mean he is retiring from pro wrestling: I never said retirement. I’m just doing some other stuff for a while. One thing I will never do is lie to you guys. #KeepinIt — Aron Stevens (@AronsThoughts) April 5, 2017 Due to me not retiring. Random Q&A starts now. Ask anything. — Aron Stevens (@AronsThoughts) April 5, 2017 I am not retired. @lmpactWrestIing was some of the most fun I have had in my career, great company. Just exploring other opportunities. — Aron Stevens (@AronsThoughts) April 5, 2017