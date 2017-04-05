Damien Sandow Clarifies His Pro Wrestling Status and Whether or Not He Is Retiring

As noted, former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Damien Sandow, aka Aron Rex, appeared at WrestleCon over WrestleMania weekend and spoke with several media outlets about his current pro wrestling status.
When speaking to Title Match Wrestling, Sandow revealed he was no longer with Impact Wrestling, and had the following to say on his future:
Sandow also spoke with Dave Penzer for Hannibal TV, and during that interview, he had the following to say on if he will ever return to Impact Wrestling:
Sandow has since taken to Twitter to clarify that his comments at WrestleCon did not mean he is retiring from pro wrestling:
