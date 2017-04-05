NXT TV Taping Results For 4/5 – Shows Set To Air In April *Spoilers*

Source: Jacob Cohen The following results are tonight’s NXT TV taping results at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Follow along as this page is updated throughout the taping: Dark Match

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss Aleister Black defeated Corey Hollis Tye Dillinger is backstage for an interview, and he says he’s very happy to be on Smackdown, but still has unfinished business with Eric Young here in NXT. Dillinger will face Eric Young in a steel cage match ‘next week’ (match will air on April 19th episode) DIY defeated Dylan Miley & Unnamed Partner

– Miley got a lot of offense in, but the partner ended up taking the fall, and Miley destroyed his partner after the match Ruby Riot defeated Kimberly Frankele

– Frankele is former CHIKARA, Shine / Shimmer star Kimber Lee, who worked under her real name. Nikki Cross was spotted at ringside during the match after entering through the crowd. She had a staredown with Riot on the stage before leaving Andrade Cien Almas defeated Danny Burch Drew McIntyre defeated Oney Lorcan

-McIntyre says he’s built up a reputation, and he can beat anyone on RAW or Smackdown, but he wanted to be here in NXT. He’s here for the NXT Championship, and he doesn’t care who he has to go through to get it. Shinsuke Nakamura comes out and says he came to NXT one year ago, and he already had experience and was a champion, but he came to NXT to change himself and compete with the best talent. Nakamura says NXT was his home and he learned so much, and there’s a special brand of energy here. He says the NXT Universe is crazy, and then says “We are NXT” before getting a standing ovation from the whole NXT roster on the stage. He is met with ‘Thank You Shinsuke’ chants, and Finn Balor, Hideo Itami and Triple H all come out to embrace him. (This will air on April 12th)