NXT TV Taping Results For 4/5 – Shows Set To Air In April *Spoilers*

Source: Jacob Cohen
The following results are tonight’s NXT TV taping results at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
Dark Match
Aleister Black defeated Corey Hollis
Tye Dillinger is backstage for an interview, and he says he’s very happy to be on Smackdown, but still has unfinished business with Eric Young here in NXT. Dillinger will face Eric Young in a steel cage match ‘next week’ (match will air on April 19th episode)
DIY defeated Dylan Miley & Unnamed Partner
Ruby Riot defeated Kimberly Frankele
Andrade Cien Almas defeated Danny Burch
Drew McIntyre defeated Oney Lorcan
Shinsuke Nakamura comes out and says he came to NXT one year ago, and he already had experience and was a champion, but he came to NXT to change himself and compete with the best talent. Nakamura says NXT was his home and he learned so much, and there’s a special brand of energy here. He says the NXT Universe is crazy, and then says “We are NXT” before getting a standing ovation from the whole NXT roster on the stage. He is met with ‘Thank You Shinsuke’ chants, and Finn Balor, Hideo Itami and Triple H all come out to embrace him. (This will air on April 12th)
