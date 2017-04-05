NXT TV Taping Notes: Drew McIntyre’s In-Ring Debut Date, Tonight’s Dark Match, PC Recruit In Action, NXT Gets New Graphics, More

The following notes and details are from tonight’s NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida:

NXT got a new theme song and entrance / tron graphics, which should debut on next week’s (April 12th) show on WWE Network.

Tonight’s dark match featured Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeating Tino Sabatelli and Riddick Moss.

Drew McIntyre made his WWE return and NXT debut at tonight’s tapings, working a match against Oney Lorcan. It was noted that McIntyre did not use his ‘Broken Dreams’ entrance theme that he previously used in his first WWE run.

Former CHIKARA, Shine / Shimmer star Kimber Lee appeared at tonight’s NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University, working a match against Ruby Riot. She worked under her real name ‘Kimberly Frankele’.