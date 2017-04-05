Finn Balor Comments On His Return From Injury, How the Injury Made Him Stronger, Becky Lynch Talks Her WWE 2K17 Debut

Finn Balor Finn Balor recently spoke with ESPN.com‘s Stephania Bell about his WWE return and recovery from injury; you can read a few excerpts below: Finn Balor comments on preparing for his return, but needing to test himself in front of a live audience: “I don’t think you ever know. It’s one of those things that I won’t know when I’m ready until I’m actually in the ring and doing it in front of people live. You can kind of run drills and practice, rehab behind closed doors as much as you can, but there’s nothing that simulates being in front of a live audience with live TV cameras.” Balor comments on his injury making him grow stronger: “The injury was very fitting on my career … like it was meant to be. It gave me something to overcome again. There was always an obstacle in the way, this was just another one. The challenge has been as much mental as it was physical. I feel now like I’ve come back not only physically stronger, but mentally as well.” Related: Slow Motion Video of The Hardys and Finn Balor’s Raw Return, Bayley & Sasha Banks Talk Superstar Shakeup (Videos), Bret Hart on Undertaker Becky Lynch The following video features Becky Lynch talking to WWE 2K about her debut in the WWE 2K17 video game: