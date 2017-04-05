Pete Gas Talks ‘Looking At The Lights’, Lack Of Ring Experience Before Joining WWE, The Hardys’ ‘Broken’ Shoot Interview (Videos)

Pete Gas The above video features Pete Gas of the Mean Street Posse about his new book “Looking At The Lights”, the strong reception from fans, Wrestlemania 33 and more. You can read a few excerpts below: Pete Gas on if he was surprised by people not knowing about his background and lack of experience in the ring before and after his WWE career: Actually, I was very surprised. The book itself is a unique story. I’d advise everyone to pick it up, if you’re a wrestling fan, especially if you’re a fan of the Attitude Era, or in general. It gives you the background of how things happened, how we were literally just thrown into the ring from being off the street. As a wrestling fan you could always relate to that, like what it would be like to be in the ring with The Rock and Stone Cold, so it’s definitely a unique story and a must read. Related: Pete Gas Comments On Competing At Wrestlemania 2000, Adding Joey Abs To The Mean Street Posse, Appearing On The Edge / Christian Show Broken Brilliance The following video features the latest episode of “On Your Mark” with Mark E Extreme speaking with Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero before their WWE return this past Sunday. The interview was conducted with Matt and Jeff in their ‘Broken’ personas before their ladder match against the Young Bucks at Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor XI: Related: The Young Bucks Talk Chemistry w/ The Hardy Boyz, Reinventing Themselves, Match Ratings, What’s Next In 2017 (Video)