Eric Bischoff Releases Post-WWE Hall Of Fame Interview w/ DDP; Both Talk WWE’s Input Into Their Speeches

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released just now and features newly inducted WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page as his guest! You can find some of Eric and DDP’s comments from the the top of latest episode transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes EB: You know me, I don’t like to rehearse too much. It takes the edge off if I do. I didn’t even want to share the script, by the way. Hats off to WWE for giving all of us the freedom to go out there and say what we wanted to say from our hearts. It must have been Thursday that they finally came to me and said, “Look, the truck would really like to see a script because if you’re going to reference people that are in the audience they want to make sure they have cameras there to capture them.” I went, “Ughhhh…” I was so afraid I was going to give them my outline of what I wanted to say and they were going to come back to me with notes (laughs). I didn’t want to deal with it. DDP: You’re right, it can go that way and for me they asked me like the day before. I walked up to Fonz, who is my writer, like literally the afternoon before. Thursday afternoon. He said, “D, you wanna get together so we can go over the speech? So I can help you with it?” I’m like, “Fonz, do you really think I don’t have this bitch written anyway?” He said, “Of course you do but what are you looking at?” I said, “Twenty.” I knew in my mind it was like twenty-six or twenty-seven minutes but I am going to shave some stuff off. I wasn’t going to tell them that! I told him twenty and he said, “Aw, D, they don’t really like you to go over fifteen.” I said, “Fifteen!” I was panicking in my head. I said, “Ok, I’ll do it.” I stayed up til four o’clock with my family. Kimberly came in, my sisters came in, my family was there and some friends of mine. We went to dinner and I said I had to leave to write my thing. At about four o’clock in the morning I finally got a handle on it. How I was going to do it and honor the people I wanted to honor. It becomes ten o’clock and I start in on it again. Fonz called me around twelve o’clock and he says, “Listen man, I just want you to know I talked to the producers. You’re Diamond Dallas Page, bro. You’re a Hall of Famer. It’s your night. If you wanna do twenty do twenty. If you wanna do twenty-five do twenty-five.” I was like, “Awesome.” I knew I was going to be under the number they wanted but they didn’t care. I got nothing but mad props from Stephanie and Shane and even Vince gave me the, “Good job.” Which we all know means a lot. Eric and Jake go into even more detail about their WWE Hall of Fame experiences in the latest episode. You can listen to the full episode in the embedded audio player at the top of this post. Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week. Including: His experiences at WaleMania III

The reaction the crowd gave him at the WWE Hall of Fame

Filming a Table For 3 segment with Jim Cornette

The Hardy Boyz return to WWE

The Undertaker’s retirement

The heat that Roman Reigns is getting

The latest WWE Network subscriber count

WWE holding try-outs in Dubai within the next month

More… Eric then welcomes his guest WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page! Some of the topics DDP discusses with Eric include: This year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Eric’s induction speech for him

WWE’s input on he and Eric’s speeches

His thoughts on the other inductee and inductor speeches

Which speech was his favorite

Who at the WWE Hall of Fame he was excited to see the most

Their mutual relationships with Ric Flair

Eric’s thoughts on Sheamus

What DDP is up to now

More… You can find the “overrun” of Eric and DDP’s interview available over on IRWNetwork.com. It features Eric and DDP answering fan submitted questions regarding his Halloween Havoc 1998 match with Goldberg, Goldberg’s WM33 match, his feud with Undertaker and more… Today’s show then wraps up with the latest #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment featuring Eric answering questions about: Why DDP didn’t end Goldberg’s streak

Who from WCW he would have liked to have seen wrestle The Undertaker

Whether or not the WWE should continue to induct celebrities into the WWE Hall of Fame