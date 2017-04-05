Shinsuke Nakamura To Say Goodbye To NXT, Ric Flair Talks Greatest Acheivements, CBS References Broken Matt In Final Four Celebration

NXT Next week’s episode of NXT will feature an appearance by Smackdown’s newest star, Shinsuke Nakamura, who will being saying goodbye to NXT. The segment was taped at tonight’s NXT tapings at Full Sail University and will air next week on April 12th. Click here for full spoilers from tonight’s NXT TV tapings. True Heel Following the University of North Carolina’s NCAA Basketball Championship win, CBS Sports posted the following, referencing ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy: Hearts are BROKEN in Gonzaga as UNC has DELETED them from the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/F8kqeoGVqR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2017 Ric Flair The following video features WWE Hall of Fame Ric Flair speaking with Brian Fritz for Between The Ropes at WWE and Puma’s recent sneaker launch at the Florida Mall this weekend. Flair talks about seeing the shoes with his image for the first time, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, being honored with a statue at Wrestlemania Axxess and much more: Ric Flair Statue Unveiled at WrestleMania Axxess; Surprise Appearances From Sting, Shawn Michaels, Steamboat & More (Video)