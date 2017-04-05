Jerry Lawler vs Andy Kaufmann Anniversary, The Hardys Merch Note, The Drifter Returns To NXT? (Video)

King vs Kaufmann

Today marks the 35th anniversary of the first ever in-ring meeting between Jerry “The King” Lawler and Andy Kaufmann. The two met in the infamous match that took place on April 5th, 1982.

Deleted Tees

Pro Wrestling Tees announced The Hardys’ apparel store will be closed on April 17th. Fans can continue to purchase items from the store until it is rendered obsolete in just twelve days.

El Vagabundo

The following video features a match from tonight’s NXT that was taped during Wrestlemania Axxess this past weekend. The Drifter Elias Samson, who lost a Loser Leaves NXT match last week, worked under a mask as ‘El Vagabundo’ against Oney Lorcan, but was soon unmasked and escorted from the building.