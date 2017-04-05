Ric Flair & Sting Comment On If WWE Missed Out On A Sting vs Undertaker Feud, Highlights From This Week’s NXT (Video)

Sting vs Undertaker The above video features a clip from last week’s WrestleCon 2017 Kickoff Party in Orlando featuring Matt Striker moderating a panel with Jim Ross, Sting and Ric Flair fielding fan questions. One of the questions posed to Sting was about never having the opportunity to face Undertaker, and if they missed out by WWE not booking the match when he was still actively wrestling. Sting said that he didn’t agree with that, because if you looked at both of their careers they didn’t miss out or anything. Flair added to that, praising the matches Sting did have in WWE with Triple H and Seth Rollins. Flair joked and said although Sting had a really sweet deal with bookings in TNA, he went nearly 30 minutes with Triple H and fought off the opposition, and that spoke to what kind of athlete he was and how great of a wrestler he was. Related: Ric Flair Statue Unveiled at WrestleMania Axxess; Surprise Appearances From Sting, Shawn Michaels, Steamboat & More (Video) NXT The following videos feature match highlights from this week’s episode of NXT, including Heavy Machinery versus The Bollywood Boyz, and Aliyah versus Peyton Royce. The matches were taped at the Amway Center before NXT Takeover: Orlando this past weekend: