Simon Gotch Clears Up Rumor About His WWE Release, NXT Referees Join Other Talents On Main Roster

Simon Gotch Clears Up Rumor About His WWE Release

A report started making the rounds on-line yesterday regarding Simon Gotch’s WWE release. The report in question turned out to not be legitimate and looks to only be a copy of a 2006 Pro Wrestling Torch report on Juventud Guerrera’s WWE release. Whoever put together the fake report just used Gotch’s name instead of Guerrera’s.

In regards to the report Gotch posted the following on his personal Twitter account:

Literally not one part of this is true, though props on possibly the worst fanfic I’ve ever read. https://t.co/03MpWY0xxp — Simon (TBD) (@GotchStyleWWE) April 5, 2017

I’m in the process of lining up some interviews and such. I’ll address everything soon. https://t.co/1kYBkKhizC — Simon (TBD) (@GotchStyleWWE) April 5, 2017

Related: Former Tag Team Champion Released From WWE

NXT Referees Join Other Talents On Main Roster

Several NXT referees were used on the WWE main roster this week. NXT referees Drake Wuertz (aka Drake Younger), Eddie Orengo (aka Bandido Jr.) and Darryl Sharma (aka Hornet) worked matches for 205 Live and Main Event.

Their call ups to the main roster follow The Revival, Tye Dillinger and Shinsuke Nakamura who made their RAW and SmackDown debuts.