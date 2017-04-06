Rumored Switches For Monday’s Superstar Shake-Up

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the key moves for next week’s Superstar Shake-up appear to be AJ Styles to RAW and The New Day to SmackDown. Apparently there had been talk of moving Roman Reigns to SmackDown but, according to The Observer, word this week is that Reigns is staying on Monday Night RAW.

Currently there is no word on which top RAW Superstar might jump to SmackDown. It’s worth noting that with AJ Styles coming to RAW that SmackDown did get probably the biggest post-WrestleMania 33 call-up in Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Wrestling Observer also speculated that Charlotte and Alexa Bliss could switch brands.

Undertaker Backstage At WM33 Following Loss

The following video has been posted on-line by user @diegp77. It appears to show The Undertaker walking backstage at WrestleMania alongside his wife Michelle McCool following his loss to Roman Reigns: