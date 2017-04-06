Paige Reacts To Her & Del Rio Being Split In Brand Draft, Clip Of Drew McIntyre’s New Theme (Videos)

Paige Reacts To Her & Del Rio Being Split In Brand Draft E! has released the above video recap of last night’s episode of Total Divas. In the recap Paige is shown reacting to her and Alberto Del Rio being separated in the initial Brand Split Draft last year. Paige says that Del Rio is the only man she has ever loved and that she didn’t expect him to maintain a long-distance relationship with her. Related: Is Paige Really Pregnant? Clip Of Drew McIntyre’s New Theme Leaks On-Line Twitter user @MainEventRadio has posted the following video clip from last night’s NXT tapings featuring some of Drew McIntyre’s new NXT theme song: Video of @GallowaySpeaks‘s @WWENXT Return #NXT pic.twitter.com/2mPDuMThC4 — Main Event Radio (@maineventradio) April 5, 2017