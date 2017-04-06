What Was Your Favorite Chant From Post-WM33 RAW?, Bruce Prichard Live Podcast Happening SSlam Weekend

Nick Hausman
during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What Was Your Favorite Chant From Post-WM33 RAW?

WWE.com currently has a poll going on asking fans, “What was your favorite chant interaction from the crowd Monday night?” Here are the current results:

  • 34%- Singing “No Chance in Hell”
  • 9%- Singing WrestleMania 33 theme song “Green Light”
  • 15%- Chanting “Yeeaahh” with The Revival’s theme song
  • 19%- “Beachball mania!”
  • 19%- “Doo-doo-doo … Sheamus and Cesaro
  • 4%- Ein anderer Gesang

You can cast your vote by clicking HERE

Bruce Prichard Live Podcast Happening SSlam Weekend

Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson will have a live event over Summerslam weekend at the Gramercy Theater in NYC on 8/19 at 12:30 PM.

There is an online pre-sale currently using the password LOVE that can be found HERE

bruce prichardCesaroSheamusthe revival
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"