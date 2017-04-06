What Was Your Favorite Chant From Post-WM33 RAW?, Bruce Prichard Live Podcast Happening SSlam Weekend

What Was Your Favorite Chant From Post-WM33 RAW?

WWE.com currently has a poll going on asking fans, “What was your favorite chant interaction from the crowd Monday night?” Here are the current results:

34 %- Singing “No Chance in Hell”

9 %- Singing WrestleMania 33 theme song “Green Light”

15 %- Chanting "Yeeaahh" with The Revival's theme song

19 %- "Beachball mania!"

19 %- "Doo-doo-doo … Sheamus and Cesaro"

4 %- Ein anderer Gesang

Bruce Prichard Live Podcast Happening SSlam Weekend

Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson will have a live event over Summerslam weekend at the Gramercy Theater in NYC on 8/19 at 12:30 PM.

There is an online pre-sale currently using the password LOVE that can be found HERE