Below are the contents of the latest WWN Alerts email blast released earlier this morning: We have been recovering all week from the tremendous WWNLive Experience, but we are back with the lineups for EVOLVE in NYC in just over two weeks plus lots more! Let's get to it…. We want to thank the over 8000 fans who attended the WWNLive Experience last week. We give you our most heartfelt gratitude. You made this massive event possible. Thank you so much. We will be back next year in New Orleans with the WWNLive Experience 2018! Check out these exclusive highlights from the WWNLive Experience 2017 in the embedded video player above. Drew Galloway shocked all of us when he returned as Drew McIntyre at NXT last Saturday. We are working on getting an exclusive interview with Galloway to explain why he made this move, especially after fighting a war to "save EVOLVE from itself" for the past year. We can confirm that Galloway will have his final dates for EVOLVE at EVOLVE 82 on April 22nd in Queens, NY vs. EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. in a non-title match and EVOLVE 83 on April 23rd in Brooklyn, NY vs. WWN Champion Matt Riddle in a non-title I Quit Match. We'll have much more on this developing story in upcoming editions of the WWN Alerts. The focus now turns to the EVOLVE events in NYC. Tickets for EVOLVE 82 in Queens and EVOLVE 83 in Brooklyn are now on sale. Go to the WWNLive.com Events section for more building and show info. Matt Riddle is your WWN Champion! Riddle will make his first defense on April 22nd in Queens, NY. He has requested old rival Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway as his challenger. This is Riddle's chance to even the score. EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi will defend against their Catch Point teammates Chris Dickinson & Jaka at EVOLVE 82 back home at La Boom in Queens! ACH vs. Austin Theory is also set for EVOLVE 82 on April 22nd. These matches join the previous announced Keith Lee vs. Kyle O'Reilly bout for EVOLVE 82. We will be back soon with more matches for EVOLVE 83 on April 23rd in Brooklyn in the next WWN Alerts. Already confirmed for that event are EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defending the title vs. Lio Rush, WWN Champion Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway in a non-title I Quit Match in Galloway's final WWN match and Kyle O'Reilly vs. Fred Yehi. ATTN: CHICAGO AREA FANS!!! EVOLVE is scheduled for its Chicago debut on May 20th. However, we have just learned that NXT is running that evening. We want you to make a doubleheader out of it! EVOLVE in Chicago will now be in the afternoon on May 20th so you can make it a doubleheader with NXT. We will announce the specific start time soon. Tickets are now on sale. Once again, we need to thank anyone who supported the WWNLive Experience with a ticket, merchandise, FloSlam or iPPV purchase. You made it all happen. Thank you very much! We'll be back soon with much more news and who knows what else!!! In the meantime, check out the six new EVOLVE Blu-rays that are now available in the WWNLive.com Shop