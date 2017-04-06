Former TNA Star Turns Down WWE Offer in Favor of Impact Wrestling, WWE UK Title to Be Defended on NXT TV, Bayley on WrestleMania Slip

Former TNA Star Turns Down WWE Offer in Favor of Impact Wrestling According to PWInsider.com, former TNA star Sonjay Dutt has signed on to work full-time with Impact Wrestling as a producer, despite having a WWE job offer on the table. Dutt has been working down at the WWE Performance Center in a guest coaching capacity, but the full-time offer from WWE would mean Dutt would have to relocate to Florida, which is something he does not want to do. Dutt reportedly does not want to move his wife and kids to the Orlando area, as he does not want his wife to give up her job, so he opted to take the Impact Wrestling position. WWE UK Title to Be Defended on NXT TV Tyler Bate will be defending the WWE UK Title against Jack Gallagher on the April 19th episode of WWE NXT. WWE UK stars Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Trent Seven and Wolfgang will be sitting at ringside for the match. Bayley on WrestleMania Slip As seen at WrestleMania 33, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bayley had a slip on one of her inflatable tubes, and she posted the following on Twitter when fan acknowledged the slip: @itsBayleyWWE even your inflatable tube people are huggers! pic.twitter.com/8LNcQ9NiMO — Ryan Cooper (@TheLifeOfRyanC) April 5, 2017 Of course I slipped on my Wrestlemania entrance, what’d you guys expect https://t.co/KBsQaGcRkb — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 5, 2017